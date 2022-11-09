Wollongong is a city that is transforming before our very eyes.
Cranes dot the city centre, while construction crews transform suburban lots into town houses and apartments.
While major new developments are occurring on the city's fringes at West Dapto and Albion Park, the city's existing urban area is in a moment of renewal, particularly as the COVID pandemic and a lack of affordable housing increases the demand for housing in the city centre.
But, along the way, some sites are forgotten in the rush to development.
Whether due to location, planning restrictions or commercial disputes, the vacant or empty lots become eye sores - and a point of speculation.
To counter this, The Mercury has put together an interactive map of major vacant lots and the stories behind them.
Explore the interactive map above to find what is really going on in that vacant lot that someone told you might become a Costco and just how tall the apartment block depicted on hoardings will really be.
The articles, produced largely over the past year, provide the details of how Wollongong is replacing the old with the new, particularly as skyscrapers rise in the city centre.
Elsewhere, it is about changing tastes, as local favourites move out, to be replaced by a new generation of retail. In Warrawong, the move of the former Bunnings to Kembla Grange will see a raft of retailers move into the site, while up the road on King Street, the former car dealerships are replaced with fast food chains.
Other sites tell of the hurdles of the planning system, where new developments change and are re-submitted to meet local concerns and state regulations, seen at the Corrimal Coke Works and proposal for townhouses at the foot of the escarpment in Keiraville.
Further south, some plans have been blocked altogether, with vacant lots adjacent to the Bombo quarry prohibited from being sold altogether.
Taken together, the sites show a slice of the city, from stop start development dreams to the strictures of planning and regulation.
Have we missed anywhere? Let us know in the comments.
