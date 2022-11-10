Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal was happy to finally be able to report on some cracking weekend weather and waxed lyrical that summer must be coming.
Offshore, many boats headed wide in anticipation and to enjoy the beautiful weather and conditions.
However, there was very little activity to report, other than perfect-looking water with very little in it.
Many reported that they marked fish but didn't hear of anything being caught but water is bluish and temperatures are above 20 degrees celsius and rising.
Closer to home, the local reefs had plenty of fish on them but just not in the big numbers that we have seen in the past.
Most anglers were getting a few fish, just not in larger numbers.
There were some good reds caught both out wide and in close, but many were only getting the one or two before the bite stopped and a move was made to try to find more of the sounders.
The ideal depth that held the best numbers was around the 60-metre mark, with only a couple of boats reporting they had reached a bag limit.
And all that was only on the change of tide, with a short bite window before the fish went off the bite again.
However, there were some solid kingies on offer around the northern ledges near Sea Cliff Bridge and also around the Port islands.
Some nice fish were caught by various different styles including live baits, dead baits and lures all working but, as always, the live baits trolled or down rigged achieved the very best results.
One popular tip is that once your hooked kingie approaches the boat, drop over a jig or plastic as more often than not, some other kings will be snooping around to see what's all the commotion.
Flathead drifts were again providing excellent returns with plenty of healthy, fat fish being landed.
The downside was that the water currents were fairly quiet over the weekend which made the fishing a little bit slower than we have been used to in the past.
Therefor it took a bit longer to gather a bag but, all in all, the fish are still there and are in great physical nick.
