Big brown puts McGovern in 'dreamland'

Renowned top shelf angler Andrew McGovern said that sometimes events happen on the water that can leave you completely speechless.
After 50 years of chasing a big brown trout over the old magic 10-pound mark (4.53 kilograms), his absolute dream catch finally came true recently.
A huge brown followed his lure earlier in the day but no bite or strike, so he left to spot and settle.
Returning later in the afternoon and after 20 minutes prospecting, the same fish rolled behind his lure.
He made several more fruitless casts in the same area before he dropped down a few lure sizes.
Then, on the first cast, he allowed the current to swing the mini lure around into the slower water just off the central bubble trail and halfway through the drift and retrieve - whack, hook-up.
From that impact he kind of knew and hoped it was the big brownie he saw earlier and an epic battle ensued.
Landing this fish was super challenging in the fast water and negotiating the steep, grassy bank.
An equal PB of 76 centimetres and right on 5.89kg, Andrew had his genuine trophy brown trout and possibly the most perfect specimen he had even caught.
To get this fish in daylight, on a soft plastic and in a river, was so hard for him to describe as it was so special after all of 50 years trying.
Fishing can do funny things to you and those that don't fish will always struggle to understand the sense of achievement when you pit your skills against that of a wild animal, which he had dreamt of nearly all his fishing life.
Well done, his lifetime achievement right there.
