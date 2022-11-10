Climate action: we need to put children first. Letters, November 11, 2022

Kudos to the young reporters in the ACM network for standing brave and strong together on the need for serious and rapid climate action in our regions. What stands out is the raw acknowledgement of the impacts of extreme weather changes, a deep connection to the nature they live in and a sense of 'Active Hope' that we can all work together to make a difference.
This month Australian Parents for Climate Action also launches an awareness campaign for parents to raise their collective voices and to get involved with the solutions available. Climate change will either make or break the future for our kids depending on how we respond today and parents want to see their kids put first. We need to see government decision making in the best interest of our kids - supporting outcomes that protect them from climate harm.
Rural and regional Australia is at the heart of innovation, resilience and care for our land. We are at the forefront of climate action. Join the call today. Www.ap4ca.org/nam
Helen Came, Tamworth
Mr Corkish's letter 10/11/2022 says we are on the road to decarbonisation and can't go back. I'm sure he would be aware of the Iceland volcano which erupted this century putting back into the atmosphere the equivalent amount of carbon which had been removed over a five-year period.
This is a recurring event and perhaps Mr Corkish can tell readers how it is proposed the volcanos will be controlled when they can destroy humans best attempts at reducing carbon?
Ross Taylor Thirroul
In most organised testing regimes only so many exam candidates can get a top score.
A bell curve means that the range of results will have most candidates in the middle of the curve.
If NAPLAN and HSC exam results are too low there is always the possibility of lowering the pass mark so more candidates fit the bell curve range of top middle, and did not pass results.
A good work ethic, sensible personality combined with a willingness to learn are just as important if not more important than any exam result.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
NSW Department of Education is a workforce dominated by women. In primary schools, females make up well over 85 per cent of all staff.
As a male teacher, I've always held a burning question as to why no targeted recruitment program operates to close the gap. Young children benefit from male role models as much as female role models.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
