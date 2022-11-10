Climate action: we need to put children first. Letters, November 11, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Climate action: we need to put children first. Letters to the Editor, November 11, 2022

November 11 2022 - 4:00am
Kudos to the young reporters in the ACM network for standing brave and strong together on the need for serious and rapid climate action in our regions. What stands out is the raw acknowledgement of the impacts of extreme weather changes, a deep connection to the nature they live in and a sense of 'Active Hope' that we can all work together to make a difference.

