Oak Flats man carjacked acquaintance for a getaway vehicle

An Oak Flats man who carjacked an acquaintance to obtain a getaway vehicle after breaking into a supermarket has pleaded guilty to the crimes.
Zac Charlesworth, 23, faced Wollongong Local Court this week, where the court heard he was attempting to get into residential rehabilitation.
On October 1 Charlesworth and the victim left Oak Flats in the victim's mother's car and picked up two men before travelling to the Gundagai area.
Early the next morning, court documents said, Charlesworth and the two men were talking about obtaining cigarettes.
The victim thought something "dodgy" would happen and warned the trio not to do anything or she'd drive them back to Wollongong and notify police.
With one of the associates driving the group headed to Gundagai Woolworths, where the three men got out, taking the car keys with them.
They pried open the doors to the supermarket and broke into the cigarette cabinet before making off with almost $8900 worth of cigarettes.
They ran back to the car and told the victim - who by this point had moved into the driver's seat - "Drive, we don't want to go to jail".
One of the men began pulling on the victim while the other started punching her, until she let go of the steering wheel and was thrown on the ground.
Charlesworth and the two others then drove away.
Charlesworth pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated break and enter in company, aggravated taking and driving a conveyance, and driving while never licensed.
He has also pleaded guilty to other offences including dishonestly obtaining property by deception, using a vehicle with an altered number plate, possessing an unauthorised pistol, having goods suspected of being stolen and custody of a knife, in relation to other incidents.
These include the discovery of a Glock replica gel blaster and ammunition found inside a stolen car in Warrawong in August.
Fingerprints on the gel blaster, ammunition and packaging were matched to Charlesworth.
When he was arrested in September police found him with a wallet containing cards, which had been stolen from a vehicle in Appin, but Charlesworth said he found it.
He also had a folding knife on him "for protection".
At court on Wednesday, lawyer Laura Fennell said there were efforts to get Charlesworth into residential rehabilitation.
She said he was very young and had good prospects of rehabilitation.
Charlesworth will return to court for sentencing on December 21.
