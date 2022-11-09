For people experiencing homelessness, there can be numerous barriers to accessing healthcare.
But a new mobile clinic in Wollongong hopes to break these down by bringing doctors to the people.
Street Side Medics is the brainchild of Dr Daniel Nour, a doctor at Royal North Shore Hospital and 2022 Young Australian of the Year, who was inspired to establish the service after an incident while he was a medical student in London.
Dr Nour said he came across a homeless man having seizures, and upon speaking to the man's friends he discovered they all avoided going to hospital because they felt the healthcare system did not take them seriously.
He found there were multiple barriers that prevented people who were homeless from accessing healthcare, among them the cost, the level of documentation required, stigma, embarrassment, and priorities - for many, going to the doctor was simply not high on the list when they didn't even have a bed for the night.
Dr Nour said the healthcare system was one in which the onus was on the patient to seek help.
"For people in such a challenging situation, they often don't," he said.
In August 2020 he launched Street Side Medics, a bulk-billed, volunteer-run service that brings a mobile medical centre to the places where homeless people are likely to congregate, such as food services.
When someone came in with a problem, Dr Nour said, the team was able to investigate, diagnose and start treatment, all in the van.
They are also able to refer to other services where necessary.
Street Side Medics now runs eight clinics across Sydney and its ninth - and first regional - is launching in Wollongong.
Dr Nour said the data showed there were a lot of people experiencing homelessness in the area and relatively few healthcare services.
"We've always recognised that access to healthcare in regional areas and regional cities is worse than that in capital cities," he said.
The clinic will return to Wollongong each Thursday evening between 5pm and 7pm at Railway Station Square by the train station.
Dr Nour said the rate of people who attended the clinic and continued to come back was "amazing", which he attributed to the fact it was a volunteer-run service: the people working there were only doing so because they wanted to help.
And in Wollongong, he has been "overwhelmed" with the level of interest from prospective volunteers.
Among those joining the Street Side Medics team is Woonona GP Dr Zeenath Hassim, who was introduced to the service by a friend, an emergency department nurse.
"I saw this as a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and in particular such a vulnerable and disadvantaged population that those who are homeless represent," Dr Hassim said.
She said many people experiencing homelessness had suffered significant stressors, so building trust and rapport would take time but the service was committed to providing continuity of care.
"I hope that we can help alleviate the many barriers that exist to access healthcare for those experiencing homelessness and those who are vulnerable," Dr Hassim said.
"At the same time, creating a safe place for them, somewhere they know they can always go to for medical support or a friendly chat."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
