Watch the new Illawarra Sports Awards ceremony on our live stream

The Illawarra has been so lucky to have so many moments of success on the local, national and international stage in 2022, as we return to full sporting competition. We want to showcase the best our athletes and leading sportspeople in the best possible way, from the football field, to the athletics track, swimming pool, octagon and race tracks. On the night we will count down the best moments of 2022, with a focus on Illawarra sporting achievements.