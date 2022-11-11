The Illawarra is blessed with some great female athletes but it had to be Emma McKeon who took home the Elite Female Athlete Of The Year Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards on Thursday night.
The award caps a remarkable couple of years for the Wollongong swim queen now regarded as Australia's most decorated Olympian and the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete in history.
It is the second year on the trot McKeon has been honoured by the Mercury, winning the Sportsperson of the Year and People's Choice Award in 2021.
The 28-year-old also won the Sportsperson of the Year in 2016 (with Tyler Wright) and in 2014.
The latest victory was extra special for the "proud Wollongong girl".
"It is an honour just to be nominated for an award like that in the Illawarra because the Illawarra is rich with sport and rich with really good athletes," McKeon said.
"To be named among some very good athletes down here is an honour and it is special because Wollongong is still my home.
To be named among some very good athletes down here is an honour and it is special because Wollongong is still my home.- Emma McKeon
"Just having the recognition from my own town is special, particularly during the Olympics and Comm Games this year, I felt so much support from everyone back here.
"To still be known as a Wollongong girl, I'm very proud to be that and always want to be considered that."
A who's who of the region's sporting community was on hand at the Fraternity Club for the Illawarra Sports Awards.
McKeon could not attend on the night but spoke to the Mercury about her plans of succeeding at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
"I've been around the sport long enough to know that people spring out of nowhere in swimming so you always have to be ready and I'm always having to do everything that I can to prepare.
"Having already done that for Tokyo, I definitely know what it takes."
She added long-time coach Michael Bohl was keeping her focused and disciplined ahead of the games.
"Bohli is very experienced and he knows me really well. I've been working with him for like eight years now. He knows how I work and how my brain works and what is going to keep me motivated," McKeon said.
"He also knows when not to put too much pressure on me and when to add a bit more. He keeps me motivated and wanting to do the sport."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.