Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong fans the big winners as Dragons NRL draw revealed

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:33pm, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons will play seven of their home fixtures at WIN Stadium in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

WIN Stadium will be St George Illawarra's primary home for the upcoming season, with Wollongong hosting seven of the Dragons 12 home games in a new-look 17-team NRL draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.