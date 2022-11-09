Wollongong fans the big winners as Dragons NRL draw revealed

WIN Stadium will be St George Illawarra's primary home for the upcoming season, with Wollongong hosting seven of the Dragons 12 home games in a new-look 17-team NRL draw.
The Dragons take on the Dolphins, Bulldogs, Warriors, Raiders, Tigers, Sea Eagles and Storm at the ocean-side venue, with the Women's Football World Cup limiting the availability of Kogarah.
It's a draw that will see them play five straight games in Wollongong between rounds 17-25, while local fans will get an additional taste of home action in the 'Battle of the Saints' pre-season clash with visiting Super League powerhouse St Helens on February 10.
The traditional Charity Shield clash with the Rabbitohs will follow in Mudgee a week later.
Off-contract and under pressure heading into a fresh campaign, coach Anthony Griffin has been gifted a round-one bye, while just one of the Dragons' first five games will come against a top-eight side from last season.
That will come in a round-four local derby against Cronulla at Kogarah, with their season to open with one of two clashes with the Titans in the opening six rounds, including their season-opener at Kogarah in round two.
All-up, the Dragons will play 12 games against top-eight sides from last season, with a run against the Cowboys (A), Roosters (H), Panthers (A) and Rabbitohs (H) in four of the five games in rounds 11-15 looming as the toughest stretch.
They'll also hope to be entrenched in the top eight by the time they hit a run of the Eels, Rabbitohs and Storm through rounds 23-25.
The softer early season run is one Griffin will need to cash in on amid reports he has 8-10 games to keep his job following two underwhelming seasons since taking the helm ahead of the 2021 campaign.
The Dragons tumbled to 10th last year and were out of finals reckoning with three games to go, though they managed to claim the remaining dead rubbers to finish the season on a three-game winning streak.
It still saw the club head into an off-season of uncertainty, with question marks over Griffin's future, that of skipper Ben Hunt and young guns Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan.
Hunt has since re-signed, while Sullivan and Sloan have reportedly mended broken bridges with the coach despite previously asking for releases from their respective deals.
The uneven split of games will no doubt inflame merger tensions in some quarters but CEO Ryan Webb said it was unavoidable in an unprecedented World Cup year.
"The Dragons are one of many clubs that have been affected by ground unavailability due to the FIFA Women's World Cup, but we are fortunate to be playing all our home games at our two traditional venues," Webb said.
"We've tried to keep our fixture as 'normal' as possible through the front half of the year, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy watching our team play games at both Jubilee and WIN Stadiums.
"Unfortunately with the unavailability of Jubilee Stadium for nine weeks due to the World Cup, we have a stretch of home games at WIN Stadium towards the back end of the year which isn't ideal.
"To avoid hosting [just] a single game in Wollongong during the opening 16 rounds, our 2023 season will have an uneven split of games between our two venues.
"We acknowledge that this presents challenges to our members, fans, and sponsors. We ask for your patience as our membership, game day, and partnership staff work to deliver a unique game day experience at both venues."
The release of the draw will come as relief at NRL HQ amid and an ongoing stoush with clubs and the Rugby League Players Association over a lapsed CBA.
The parties remain at loggerheads, though have reportedly smoothed hard edges and are nearing an agreement on a salary cap figure and distribution of revenue.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
