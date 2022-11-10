As the song goes, "You better watch out! Santa Claus is coming to town."
This week will see Santa and his helpers start arriving at shopping centres in the area, ready to start listening to the Christmas wish-list of thousands of Illawarra children.
Children with special needs and sensory issues have not been forgotten, with a number of special sessions set aside for those children who are sensitive.
Wollongong Central is leading the charge, with Santa Claus due to arrive at Crown Street Mall centre stage on Thursday, November 10,
The entertainment will kick off at 5.30pm with a special Rudolph Christmas Show followed by Santa's Arrival Parade featuring lots of Christmas characters and entertainers.
As well as entertainment, there will be games, giveaways and music to celebrate the arrival of Santa, before he takes up residence in a special temperature-controlled igloo.
The structure, located on level 1 Gateway, outside David Jones, comes complete with soothing sounds to lull the most anxious child into a chilled-out state, and will begin hosting Santa photos from Saturday, November 12, right up until Christmas Eve.
As well as regular Santa photos, Wollongong Central is offering pet photos and a limited number of "Sensitive Santa" bookings for children with special needs.
Santa will arrive at Figtree Grove Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 12.
You can choose to book a regular Santa photo, pet photo or 'Sensory Santa' photo for children with physical or behavioural special needs up until Christmas Eve.
Stockland Shellharbour will host Santa photos from Saturday, November 19, until Christmas Eve outside Woolworths.
Both traditional Santa photos and Sensitive Santa Photos will be offered.
Santa will arrive at Dapto Mall on Saturday, November 26, and will be found outside Big W on level 1 all the way through to Christmas Eve.
You can also book a pet photo with Santa from Monday, November 28, while sensitive-friendly sessions will be available for children with additional needs from Saturday, December 4-11.
Santa will arrive at Stockland Shellharbour on Saturday, November 19, and will be for photos until Christmas Eve outside Woolworths.
Both traditional Santa photos and Sensitive Santa Photos will be offered.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
