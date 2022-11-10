Blue Haven sale not enough to save Kiama council from intervention

A move to sell off the Blue Haven aged care centre was not enough for Kiama Municipal Council to avoid further government action.
Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman has followed through on her threat last month to issue performance improvement orders.
In a letter to council Ms Tuckerman said moves to offload Blue Haven just weren't enough.
"I note council has entered into a contract for the sale of land in Akuna Street and that council has resolved to sell off part of the Blue Haven aged care facility," Ms Tuckerman's letter stated.
"However I am not satisfied that these actions will fully address the fundamental issues of concern."
Ms Tuckerman's letter listed those areas of concern as council's inappropriate use of restricted funds, evidence that suggested it may not be able to pay its bills and the "deterioration of council's financial position".
The performance improvement order will see the appointment of temporary financial advisor Peter Tegart.
Kiama council had been opposed to an advisor, claiming the cost would be an added "burden" on ratepayers.
A spokesperson for Ms Tuckerman said the Office of Local Government will initially pay Mr Tegart's salary, with council expected to pay it back when its financial issues are settled.
Mr Tegart will continue to advise council until it submits its final compliance report to the minister.
This will not be until June 30, with the performance improvement orders listing that date as the deadline for the completion of the last of four compliance reports.
The letter listed a range of measures to be undertaken including revising the council's strategic improvement plan "taking into account the review of council's current financial circumstances".
Council CEO Jane Stroud said staff and ratepayers depended on council's ability to pay its bills.
"We must improve the business, address the items in the performance improvement order and retain our local government for the people of the Kiama local government authority," Ms Stroud said.
The minister's letter appears in the council business papers, which are available online.
It will be tabled at next Tuesday's meeting, where it will be discussed by councillors.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
