Wollongong council move to address tree pruning under power lines

A new tree policy could reduce the incidence of drastic pruning for those growing under power lines.
Wollongong City Council has placed a draft tree management policy out for public exhibition, which looks to consolidate three separate policies.
Among the proposed alterations listed in the council papers was a slightly new approach to plantings under power lines.
While energy providers prefer no trees beneath the lines and will engage in "extreme pruning practices", council will still see them as a places to plant a tree.
"Council will continue to plant under power lines using the small tree guide to ensure greening occurs, but trees planted do not grow within the tree clearance zones published by utilities providers," the revised policy stated.
It will also look to simplify the tree permit system to ensure residents are aware of when they can and can't remove a tree - with a view to encourage more trees to be planted in suburban areas.
"It could come across as counter-intuitive is to allow a little bit more flexibility for people to remove trees in their own backyard," Cr Mithra Cox said at Monday's council meeting.
"While the ultimate objective here is to have more trees in backyards, by having really restrictive rules it can really discourage people to put them in.
"Hopefully this will have the impact of encouraging people to feel more free to plant trees knowing that if it becomes a problem down the track it's easier to reverse that decision."
The report noted that more tree planting needed to be encouraged to replace those lost each year due to age.
The council's draft tree policy is on public exhibition for 28 days.
