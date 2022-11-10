Plans to demolish old Bulli Hospital site lodged with council

Heavy vehicles up to 19 metres long will be heading into Bulli during the upcoming demolition of the old Bulli Hospital.
A development application for the demolition of the hospital site has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
Residents along Hospital Road have complained about the traffic congestion since construction began on the urgent care and aged care centre.
In 2019, a senior citizen living on Hospital Road was allegedly injured by a construction worker over a parking issue.
The statement of environmental impacts lodged as part of the development application said it was not expected that any on-street parking would be used by workers during the development.
"During the proposed works on average 10-20 workers will park on site with sufficient space for all heavy vehicles up to 19 metres to park on site," the document said.
The demolition is expected to take up to three months.- The development application for the demolition of the old Bulli Hospital site
"Workers will arrive and park on site outside of peak traffic periods and truck arrivals will be timed and planned to ensure a consistent and minimal number of trucks arrive at any one time."
The demolition is expected to take up to three months, with approximately 18 vehicle movements anticipated per day.
Construction vehicles will access the site from the south, using Memorial Drive, the Princes Highway and Hospital Road.
Organs Road, which runs off Hospital Road, will not be used as it is not thought to be able to accommodate heavy vehicles.
Instead, drivers will prioritise the use of Hospital Road "to limit impacts on residents".
The demolition plan makes no mention of any explosives being used, stating buildings will be knocked down using "induced collapses".
This sees the structure pre-weakened followed by the application of force to knock it over.
The demolition waste will be taken to council's Whytes Gully facility.
Any damage to the roads as a result of the demolition are required to be repaired by the contractor, the plan stated.
The development application for the planned demolition is on public exhibition until November 23.
