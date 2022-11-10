Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Scooter Dave turns Windang trash into treasure to help locals in need

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 10 2022 - 6:36pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Williamson, known as Scooter Dave, donated $10,000 to Illawarra charities on Thursday. Picture by Robert Peet.

Dave Williamson, better known as Scooter Dave, is a familiar face at Windang Bridge, known for his "heart of gold" and his ability to turn trash into treasure for local charities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.