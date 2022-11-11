Nothing but a win will do for Illawarra when they face Shoalhaven at Hayden Drexel Oval in Nowra on Sunday.
Having started their Greater Illawarra Zone Cup campaign with a 82-run loss to South Coast last Sunday, Illawarra must beat Shoalhaven to have any chance of progressing to the final.
Shoalhaven can still qualify for the final even if they lose, after securing a first-up win over South Coast last Saturday.
Rhys Voysey, who will captain Illawarra on Sunday in place of the absent Mitch Hearn, said his side was looking to bounce back from last week's disappointing performance and secure a big win to give themselves a chance of making the final.
"Last week was really disappointing," he said.
"Full credit to South Coast they played really good on the day but we definitely got a lot of improvement to do with the bat and ball, and we were a bit sluggish in the field to start.
"I think across all areas we can take a few things and learn from them.
"Honestly with the bowling we didn't start well. We clawed them back in the middle overs with our spinners and guys who take pace off the ball, they did really well but it wasn't enough.
"With the bat we started promisingly but just got too bogged down.
"I don't think a lot of the boys at the top played their natural game. We've got a fair few blokes who can score fairly quickly, not just by hitting fours and sixes but just by rotating the strike really well.
"Unfortunately we didn't do that and South Coast jumped at the chance to really tighten the screws, which I think they did really well.
"They bowled really well, they bowled to their fields and set really clever fields too, so they made it difficult for us and we didn't make it any easier, we have a lot to learn from.
"We have to be much better against Shoalhaven, especially with our batting.
"We can't get too bogged down and allow too many dot balls and we can't afford to lose wickets in clumps.
"That happened a lot against South Coast and we got punished. We need to get back to basics and put pressure on them."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
