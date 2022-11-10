A man was left bleeding in the pokies lounge of the Illawarra Hotel after a Blackbutt teen found out he wasn't the only one sleeping with his ex-girlfriend.
Carter Williams, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm stemming from an incident in July this year.
At 11.45pm on July 21, a man and a woman were sitting at the poker machines at The Illawarra Hotel.
Williams and another man walked into the room and Williams put down his drink on one of the poker machines before he started beating the man out of the blue.
The man attempted to get up and cover his face from the blows, however Williams continued to belt the man in his face and torso.
Bystanders attempted to stop the beating, however Williams pushed them away and continued to pursue the man and hit him whenever he was within range.
Lasting just over a minute, the violent outburst was caught on venue CCTV before Williams ducked out of the pub as security arrived.
Williams could be seen running down Keira Street away from the scene, where the man was left with a two centimetre cut above his left eye that was bleeding.
By 12.15am on July 22, police spoke to the victim about the incident, however the man refused to give police the details of his attacker.
Police were able to find out Williams was the aggressor based on his sign in at the hotel and the account of the woman who saw the bashing unfold.
The woman told police that earlier that night she had told Williams that the victim was sleeping with Williams's ex-partner when the couple were still together. She told police this led to the unprovoked attack and the victim did nothing to Williams except try to protect himself.
In Wollongong Local Court, Williams entered a plea of guilty, telling Magistrate Claire Girotto he had "made a mistake" and was not usually a violent person.
Ms Girotto convicted Williams and sentenced him to a 12 month community corrections order.
