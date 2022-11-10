Illawarra Mercury
Carter Willaims attacks man in pokies lounge of Illawarra Hotel

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:38pm, first published 1:51pm
Carter Williams lashed out after he discovered he was not the only one his ex-partner was interested in. Insert picture from Facebook

A man was left bleeding in the pokies lounge of the Illawarra Hotel after a Blackbutt teen found out he wasn't the only one sleeping with his ex-girlfriend.

