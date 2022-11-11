Keira Lions' Illawarra cricket Twenty20 campaign was "poor" and they lost their opening Men's One Day Premiership fixture but the "vibe" at the club is still pretty good heading into their clash with Corrimal at Ziems Park on Saturday.
So said Lions bowler Rhys Voysey, who was expecting a much-improved showing from their last-start loss to Dapto.
Last Saturday the home side Dapto managed only 112 runs batting first but bowled out Keira for only 99.
"It wasn't good last week," Voysey said.
"We bowled well but just didn't manage to chase a small total. We weren't chasing a massive total but Dapto were able to bowl really well and just bowled to their fields.
"They set pretty standard fields but we just really got bogged down and the further we got bogged down the tighter the screws became.
"It was a disappointing batting performance."
Voysey was banking on some of Keira's very talented batsmen finding form sooner rather than later.
"The bowling was good, the fielding was pretty solid too but the batting at the moment is letting us down," he said.
"A few guys I think need to back themselves. There are a few very talented cricketers in the Keira set-up but they just need to back themselves because they are more than good enough to capitalise on their ability and get a win for us.
"Our captain Mitch Hearn is a guy who can completely tear apart bowling attacks on his day.
"Ollie Needham as well. He has had a really good start to the year. He is a guy also who really backs himself as well, which is really cool to see, he is only a young fella, I think he is 17 or 18. He has been batting at three or four for us this year.'
"We also have got a couple of other guys in the middle order.
"Max Harper is a new player from Wagga. He is a lefty that looks like he will be able to score a lot of runs in the middle order for us.
"There is enough there I think to really capitalise on any poor bowling. We've got plenty of blokes who once they back themselves, we will be making some really good totals."
Voysey added it was important to build momentum and not lose too many games on the trot. "You don't want to be putting back to back losses together. You want to build some momentum and also some confidence.
"Whilst we've lost a couple in a row, including the Twenty20, the vibe at Keira is still pretty good and everyone is still pretty keen to rip in and get a couple of wins on the board."
In other matches on Saturday, Wests Illawarra play Dapto at Figtree Oval, Northern Districts take on University at Hollymount Park, Port Kembla play Balgownie at King George Oval and Helensburgh battle Wollongong at Rex Jackson Oval 1. All matches start at 11.30am.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
