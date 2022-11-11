Illawarra Mercury
Keira Lions roaring to down Illawarra cricket opponents Corrimal

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 3:00pm
Keira bowler Neel Honavar in action against Dapto at Reed Park. Picture: Adam McLean

Keira Lions' Illawarra cricket Twenty20 campaign was "poor" and they lost their opening Men's One Day Premiership fixture but the "vibe" at the club is still pretty good heading into their clash with Corrimal at Ziems Park on Saturday.

