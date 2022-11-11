Illawarra Mercury

Healthier Illawarra men can help build a better, safer community

By Mark Sleigh
November 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Sutherland, John Reynolds, Grahame Stinson, Mark Sleigh and Ray Angwin from Healthier Illawarra Men (HIM) promoting a fundraiser earlier this year for Gotcha4Life which delivers mental fitness programs. File photo.

When a mistake is made, it's important to own it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.