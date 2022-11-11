When a mistake is made, it's important to own it.
By celebrating International Men's Day on November 25, Healthier Illawarra Men (HIM) made a mistake.
In 1979, The United Nations General Assembly designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and that day has been, for many years rightfully recognised worldwide and locally.
Speaking as the Chair of the HIM committee, we acknowledge and accept our oversight in scheduling our event on that day; a mistake that will not occur again.
This week we met with representatives from Women Illawarra and the Illawarra Women's Health Centre to ensure as a group of male leaders in this community we play an active role in eradicating violence against women.
We discussed the relationship between our causes.
There is no doubt the majority of violence against women is caused by men.
Our causes are interconnected by the overarching need to build healthier, more balanced men that contribute positively to their families and communities.
We know that by working collectively together we can combat multiple issues facing our society.
We acknowledge this is a men's issue, not a women's issue.
Hearing the statistics is confronting.
NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics (2019) for example show that there is a staggering 40.7 per cent surge in domestic assaults on State of Origin football nights.
On average in Australia, one woman a week dies at the hands of their partner due to domestic violence.
Research clearly shows that the minds of our children are shaped by the age of eight.
What they see in their home environment from an early age, informs the way they live their lives for generations to come.
As men, it is our responsibility to right this wrong and shape these young lives in a way we can be proud of.
We have a responsibility with our actions and the way we live our lives as individuals.
We have a responsibility with the way we interact with our mothers, our wives or partners, our sisters, our daughters and our female friends and colleagues.
We have a responsibility in the way we raise our sons and the ingrained respect they have for women.
Importantly, we have a responsibility around the way we engage with our friends and family, calling out situations we aren't comfortable with regarding their behaviour and respect towards women.
These conversations aren't easy, but they are necessary, we cannot shy away from our collective responsibility in making a sincere difference in this space.
HIM as an organisation are committed by our Charter to play an active role in identifying and acknowledging men's role in violence toward women and making a genuine difference.
There will be a significant audience of local men from a wide range of backgrounds attending the HIM event and we will be certainly ensuring the key messaging and statistics around this subject are not lost on the audience.
It is imperative to ensure there is a clear and definitive call to action.
A precise message to encourage fathers to be better fathers, husbands to be better husbands and sons to be better young men.
This is what being a healthier Illawarra man is all about.
Earlier this year, HIM staged our first event in support of Gotcha4Life.
Gotcha4Life delivers mental fitness programs that engage, educate, and empower local communities.
Day-to-day life can be tough on mental health, and it can be hard for men to talk about how those everyday stresses and challenges are making us feel.
These stresses reveal themselves in many ways but unfortunately for men, violence in all its forms is all too often the default reaction.
Typically, physical violence is the first thing that crosses people's mind, but violence is more than that.
It's bullying, verbal abuse, controlling behaviours, intimidating, using unequal financial position, coercing sexual acts; everyday actions explained away by perpetrators that can be too easily accepted by other men.
Gotcha4Life programs provide people with ways to talk about how they're feeling and equip them with tools to deal with problems early, aiming to prevent them from developing into larger more complex issues of abuse and suicidal ideations that can impact family members and community.
HIM's first event raised $38,000 for Gotcha4Life with the proceeds invested in delivering mental fitness programs in the Illawarra region. The program was implemented in schools, sporting clubs, and hospitality venues with over 1000 people having benefitted from it.
The International Men's Day event in November will continue this work.
The aim, quite simply, is to make healthier Illawarra men in the hope it leads to a healthier, safer, and even better Illawarra community.
