Congratulations to the Illawarra's sporting great at the Illawarra Sports Awards: Editorial

November 11 2022 - 4:30am
The Illawarra Sports Awards winners were announced on Thursday, November 10

Last night the cheers of celebration could be heard around the room at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow as the Illawarra's sporting great and good celebrated a season well done.

