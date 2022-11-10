Last night the cheers of celebration could be heard around the room at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow as the Illawarra's sporting great and good celebrated a season well done.
After three years of pandemic restrictions and plain awful weather, the Illawarra Sports Awards wanted to celebrate all that is great about sport in our region, from the professional all the way down to the grassroots.
As always with awards, there is always a winner, and we announced eight last night from Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Elite Female, Elite Male, Local Hero, Junior Athlete, Sporting Moment of the Year and the Mercury's People Choice.
You can see the complete list of winners here.
But anyone who has been involved in sport this year, whether it's a first-grade rugby match, taking part in Wollongong's Splash Dash, jogging around at the Saturday morning Park Run or just kicking the soccer ball around in the park, should be proud of themselves.
The pandemic forced us to stay close to home. It meant to exercise, besides a daily walk, run or cycle, was problematic.
Getting back into the disciplined routine of doing sports has been both a physical and mental challenge for many.
And for our winners, it has meant more sacrifice and dedication than they have ever known. And they've shown us mere mortals how it's done.
The Illawarra Sports was a kernel of an idea three years ago, and thanks to the support from the Illawarra Sports Academy and sponsorship from our presenting partners Illawarra Credit Union and other sponsors, we've been able to make it happen.
A huge thank you to the Mercury's Head of Sport, Tim Barrow, the Illawarra Academy of Sport's John Armstrong and ACM's Emma Puliuvea, and the rest of the team who made it happen. Seeing what can be done when a community pulls together is wonderful.
The Illawarra is one of the greatest sporting regions on the planet, and we're proud to be the ones who get to tell the stories on and off the field.
You can watch the live stream of last night's rewards, and see the photographs, on our website.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.