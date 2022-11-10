GP shortage: Plan to slash doctors' uni debts won't apply in the Illawarra

A university debt wiping scheme to address the shortage of GPs for places in need does not apply to the Illawarra, with eligibility criteria limited to rural and remote areas.
On Thursday, Minister for Education Jason Clare introduced legislation that incentivises doctors and nurse practitioners to live and work in areas of need by wiping or reducing their HECs/HELP debt.
It means that a doctor or nurse practitioner who lives and works in a large, medium or small rural town for a period equal to the length of their course would have their entire HELP debt wiped.
Those who live and work in remote and very remote communities for a period equivalent to half their course will also get their university debts wiped.
The HECS/HELP reductions will apply to areas classed as level 3-7 under the federal government's "Modified Monash Model", which is used to define whether a location is a city, rural, remote or very remote.
Wollongong is deemed as a MM1 metropolitan area, while outer areas of the region - like Kiama and Gerringong - are deemed MM2 regional centres.
This policy was first floated last year, under the previous government, and will be backdated to January 2022 once passed by the parliament.
While her electorate will not benefit from the HECS incentives, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said she was working hard to reverse the dire situation facing GPs and patients in the Illawarra.
"We have committed $2.9billion to boost Australia's primary health system in the budget, and we've got a strengthening Medicare taskforce as well that will look at the best ways to boost affordability and access and get better support for patients with ongoing and chronic illness," she said.
"This is not a problem that is solved overnight, and there are workforce shortages as well across the health and care sector."
She noted that a Medicare Urgent Care clinic - which will provide bulk-billed medical care over extended hours - has been promised for Wollongong in the lead up to the election.
No details on location or how this will operate are available.
In Stephen Jones' Whitlam electorate some Southern Highlands suburbs like Bowral, Mittagong, and Moss Vale will benefit from the HECS incentives.
And further south Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said she was delighted about the legislation, which applies across her electorate.
She said the legislation meant that doctors and nurse practitioners would be incentivised to live and work on the South Coast for a substantial amount of time.
"This is great news for the South Coast," Ms Phillips said.
"We have been struggling with a GP shortage for far too long, putting our local doctors under real strain and making it harder and more expensive for local people to get primary care when they need it.
"Zero HECS debt is a strong incentive for a young graduate to build their career here on the beautiful South Coast."
With GP shortages and a lack of bulk billing continuing to be a problem across the country, Labor faced questioning in parliament on Thursday about what it was doing about the crisis.
Health Minister Mark Butler said he thought "general practice was in the worst shape it has been in it the almost 40 year history of Medicare".
"I suspect every member of this house is talking to GPs and patients who say that bulk billing rates are plummeting in their area, [and] GPs who are saying how distressed they are to have to change their bulk billing policies," he said.
"We know that about 1 in 3 Australians pay a gap fee in this country and those gap fees have skyrocketed. Now, for the first time in Australian history, the average gap fee for a standard GP consult is more than the Medicare rebate itself."
He said there was also a workforce crisis, with fewer medical graduates choosing to go into general practice and attributed these problems to the previous Coalition government's policy of freezing the Medicare rebate for six years.
"I'm not going to pretend that it's going to be a quick or an easy job to fix up nine long years of cuts and neglect," he said.
He said Labor had invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Medicare and general practice, and said "this government has no higher priority than rebuilding general practice".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.