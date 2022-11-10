We missed out on Robbie Williams for A Day on the Green Bowral, but legend Sir Rod Stewart will be making his way to our part of NSW in April.
The rock legend will be joined by Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens for the event on Sunday, April 2.
The combination of old school rock and 80s nostalgia is expected to be a big hit for music fans. Last year Crowded House played the annual gig, and the band went onto play at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre.
There's no hint yet that Sir Rod will be coming to the Illawarra later in 2023, but fans can also see him at the following venues:
National Tour Dates
Tickets will be on sale on Thursday, November 17 at 1pm via Ticketmaster.
All tour and event info: www.adayonthegreen.com.au
