Hazard reduction burns planned for northern Illawarra

There may be smoke in the air over the northern Illawarra coming days, as the Rural Fire Service plans tow hazard reduction burns.
The first will be at the Old Princes Highway, Garrawarra on Friday, starting from about 9am.
The RFS said it plans to burn about 10.5 hectares, weather permitting.
The second will be in the Sutherland Shire, with a hazard reduction burn planned for 25 hectares at Burns Road Heathcote on Saturday at 9am.
The RFS advises that hazard reduction is one way of preparing for bush fires, but that it it doesn't remove the threat of fire or the need for people to be prepared.
Residents living near planned hazard reduction burns should:
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
