Mechanical fault delays delivery of Tallawarra's 365-tonne generator

A planned movement of a 365-tonne generator from Port Kembla to Tallawarra power station on Wednesday night was cancelled due to a mechanical fault.
An Energy Australia spokeswoman said "a mechanical issue with one of the transporter trucks" stopped the delivery of the generator.
The spokeswoman said they were hopeful of trying again on Friday night.
A 121-metre long transporter was due to carry the generator, which has come from Poland, to the power station for its new the carbon offset, gas and hydrogen power station, Tallawarra B.
The travel route - under police escort - is still understood to include Springhill Road, Five Islands Road and the M1 Princes Motorway.
Southbound access on the Princes Highway from Dapto to Yallah will also be impacted while the oversize vehicle accesses Yallah Bay Road.
Motorists are advised to use alternative southbound routes via the Princes Highway or Windang/Shellharbour Road as the operation will be slow moving.
Motorists will not be able to pass escort vehicles and are asked to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
