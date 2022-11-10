Illawarra COVID cases jump almost 60 per cent in a week

The Illawarra Shoalhaven COVID numbers are up almost 60 per cent on the previous week, compared to a roughly 40 per cent rise across NSW.
The latest weekly Respiratory Surveillance Report shows there were 962 cases of the virus reported across the region in the week to November 4, up from 608 the previous week.
This was the highest weekly tally since early September.
Last week, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant warned that the next wave of COVID had arrived, with new sub-variants of the Omicron strain becoming more prevalent.
NSW Health new says there has been "a substantial increase" in cases this week, with hospitalisations, the rate of PCR testing and the proportion of tests that are positive also going up.
The weekly report shows there were 14,089 people in NSW diagnosed with COVID-19, an increase of 39.3% since the previous week.
Actual case numbers are likely to be higher than the recorded figures, as there is no longer any mandatory reporting for positive rapid antigen test results.
The seven-day rolling average of daily hospital admissions increased to an average of 44 by the end of the week, compared with 38 admissions at the end of the previous week.
There were 310 people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital and 25 people admitted to ICU this week.
In the Illawarra, there were 26 people admitted to hospital, with three in the intensive care unit and two deaths.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
