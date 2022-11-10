An unsuspecting train passenger allegedly had to contend with threats of violence from a Helensburgh man.
On Wednesday, October 19, an 18-year-old was travelling on the 1.40pm southbound service from Central Station bound for Waterfall.
At 2.14pm Ethan Samuel Campbell Berry, 22, boarded the train at Sutherland, getting on the same carriage as the 18-year-old.
Despite not knowing each other, Berry approach the teen and stood over him and demanded cash, police allege.
"Hand me all your cash or I'll shank you," Berry said, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
The teen told Berry he didn't have any money on him, but Berry allegedly continued, making further demands for cash.
Berry patted down the man and his left pocket but not finding any cash went elsewhere on the train.
Following a report to police, police reviewed CCTV of the train, allegedly identifying Berry wearing a black Ralph Lauren shirt, black and white AirMax runners and a gold coloured dollar-sign chain necklace and Louis Vuitton-branded padded satchel bag.
Following investigations, police including specialist tactical resources team, searched a Helensburgh address where Berry is known to live on Tuesday, November 8.
There, police arrested Berry and showed him CCTV of the train incident where he identified himself.
In Berry's room, police allegedly found live ammunition, two swords with 40cm blades and multiple weapons, including a Glock-style gel blaster with ammunition, a bolt-action gel blaster rifle with scope and a AK automatic rifle that was not in working order.
Berry was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with robbery, demanding property with menaces with intent to steal, shoplifting and larceny as well as four firearms charges. Police also charged Berry with possessing stolen property.
On Thursday, Berry appeared in Wollongong Local Court where he applied for bail.
Police prosecutor Kate McKinley opposed bail, noting Berry's record for stealing and the likelihood of Berry making further threats towards people in the community.
Berry's lawyer Max Staples said Berry was cooperative with police and that bail conditions could mitigate the risks of further offending.
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted strict bail, including that Berry must reside at a Helensburgh address and only leave in the company of a family member.
The matter will return to Wollongong Local Court in November.
