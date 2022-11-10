See who was at the Illawarra Sports Awards 2022

The Illawarra Sports Awards took place at the Frat on Thursday night in a celebration of the amazing talent and hard-working officials in the region.
Flick through the gallery above to see who was at the event and click here for a full list of winners.
Eight awards were given out in the categories of Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Local Hero (volunteer) of the Year, Illawarra Academy of Sport Junior Athlete of the Year, Mercury People's Choice Award and Top 10 sporting moments.
The Illawarra Sports Awards were hosted by The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union.
