Australia's Got Talent semi final hosts Albion Park Acromazing gymnastics acrobatics troupe

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated November 11 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 12:16pm
Acromazing's upcoming semi-final performance on Australias Got Talent on Channel 7. Picture by Seven.

An Illawarra acro-troupe in desperate need of $100,000 is one of eight performance acts trying to persuade a bunch of celebrities to choose them on Sunday night.

