An Illawarra acro-troupe in desperate need of $100,000 is one of eight performance acts trying to persuade a bunch of celebrities to choose them on Sunday night.
The gymnastics and acrobatics club Acromazing have made it through to the semi-final of Australia's Got Talent and will again perform for judges David Walliams, Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson.
The club trains in an old "tin cow shed" as part of the Albion Park Showground, with students hailing from Oak Flats, Kiama and Albion Park.
"If we did win a $100,000, it would it would be life-changing for us," trainer Shelby Lacey said.
"It would be a dream come true and there's just so much that we could do to [our training shed] ... we do have a lot of old equipment that we could upgrade because it's so outdated and old. We'd definitely be getting new things just to make life a lot easier."
The troupe first wowed all four judges and television viewers across Australia on October 23 with amazing physical feats from human pyramids, eye-watering back-bends and aerials.
At the time they received a standing ovation, while judge Dixon said she felt "proud" to see so many "strong, female warriors" on he AGT stage.
Acromazing will appear in the AGT semi-final this coming Sunday November 13.
The Grand Final episode is on Sunday November 20 where the winner takes $100,000.
