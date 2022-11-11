If there are two sides that have shown their intent early in the South Coast Cricket season it would be The Rail and North Nowra Cambewarra.
Both have started the season with two victories and each one of those wins have set them up to be sitting first and second on the ladder respectively - albeit just two games into their seasons.
The competition had a week off last week due to representative cricket between South Coast, Cricket Illawarra and Cricket Shoalhaven across both the Saturday and Sunday, so both sides will head into this clash relatively refreshed.
In the first season of a combined South Coast, Shoalhaven competition, North Nowra Cambewarra sent shock-waves throughout the competition, knocking off last year's best in Lake Illawarra by two wickets. The side also beat Kookas by 55 runs.
As for The Rail, they had a competitive start to their season against Ex-Servo's - winning by five wickets - and then absolutely romped home with a 10 wicket victory in their last start against Oak Flats.
The brilliant start by North Nowra may have been a surprise to some, but not to The Rail skipper Brett Gilly, who told the Mercury his side would have to be at their best.
"We pencilled them as one of the stronger teams at the start of the year," he said.
"They've got a pretty good bowling attack led by Justin Weller who has proven he can bowl well. I think they will be a force with their bowling. Their batting is sort of an unknown to us but we've got some idea because Adam Ison comes from down there.
But make no doubt about it we know we're coming up against one of the hardest teams in the comp.- The Rail captain Brett Gilly
The Rail captain said the side were boosted this week with the re-signing of Pushpinder Jassal.
"He played at the club a few years ago, he went away to play for Sutherland and now he's come back to the club so that is a big boost," Gilly added.
The Rail will also welcome back their South Coast representatives Kieran Gilly, Adam Ison, Hayden Church and Dylan Rae.
In the other South Coast Cricket fixtures held over the weekend, Albion Park host Kiama, Lake Illawarra take on Ex-Servo's, the Rats will play the Kookas and there will be an all Shoalhaven derby when the Magpies take on Bomaderry. Shellharbour has the bye.
Read more: 'Beware writing off Australia': Alston
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.