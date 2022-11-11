Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

The Rail and North Nowra battle for top spot in South Coast Cricket

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rail captain Brett Gilly said he would back his side's long batting order against a pacy North Nowra bowling attack. Picture by Sylvia Liber

If there are two sides that have shown their intent early in the South Coast Cricket season it would be The Rail and North Nowra Cambewarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.