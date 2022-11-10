The affordability of housing is a major concern for Illawarra-Shoalhaven residents, new data has found.
The polling, conducted by SEC Newgate Research on behalf of the Property Council and provided exclusively to the Illawarra Mercury, quizzed locals on a range of livability attributes.
While Illawarra-Shoalhaven residents rated access to natural and recreational spaces, retail options and education and health services highly, housing was a different story.
Of most concern was having suitable housing options for low income earners, which Illawarra-Shoalhaven residents rated at 25 out of a possible score of 100.
Availability of affordable housing for essential workers recorded just 27 per cent.
Diversity of housing came in at around the pass mark, with availability of suitable housing options for "people like me" scored at 47 per cent, while having a diverse mix of housing options for people at different life stages was 52 per cent.
Michelle Guido, Property Council's Illawarra regional director, said the results showed where residents were most concerned.
"Initial results have shown the Illawarra Shoalhaven community are keen to see progress in creating an interconnected region," she said.
"In order to achieve this goal, we need action on housing because when respondents were asked how they would rate their local area, all aspects of housing were clear outliers as the worst performing attributes."
The polling comes as addressing the housing affordability crisis is one of the key drivers of the Greater Cities Commission. The discussion paper outlined a 20-year vision where "everyone in the Six Cities Region has access to a quality home that is connected, resilient, affordable, and which meets their needs".
While laudable, according to housing bodies significant work will be required to achieve this as currently affordability is going backwards.
Shelter NSW found the total number of social housing in the Illawarra Shoalhaven was declining, with drops of 2.9 per cent in Wollongong, 3.8 per cent in Shellharbour and 8.1 per cent in Shoalhaven between 2011 and 2020, prior to house and rental prices skyrocketing during the pandemic.
Ms Guido said future strategic planning by the GCC and other bodies needed to address this unmet need.
"The GCC must ensure that strategic planning supports a forward pipeline of housing supply in Illawarra Shoalhaven if it wants to truly deliver local liveability across communities," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.