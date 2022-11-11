Wollongong Olympic's veteran skipper Chris Price has taken away the region's biggest prize at the Football South Coast awards night on Friday evening, with the former Wolves skipper winning the prestigious George Naylor Medal for best player of the season in the Illawarra Premier League.
Price played a number of positions during Olympic's grand final winning season under new coach Matt Bailey. During his time in the NPL he was deployed as a left-back and he spent time in that position for Olympic, but was also transformed into a defensive midfielder for parts of the season.
In the grand final win at WIN Stadium, Price was deployed at centre-back alongside Mark Every due to the suspension of James O'Rourke for the decider.
The Milton-Ulladulla product was one of the best on-ground in the grand final, winning every tackle on the day and scoring the opening goal in the match following a Tynan Diaz corner in a true captain's knock.
Olympic's Justin Pasfield also picked up major honours, taking out the goalkeeper of the year award.
The former Sydney FC shot-stopper also played a huge role in Olympic's grand final win, saving a penalty inside the first 10 minutes of the contest.
Post-match, Pasfield admitted that he was considering whether of not to continue playing on next season and that he would make the decision during the off-season.
Tsovolos guided United through a sensational season which included the league championship, a grand final and also an appearance in the Australia Cup round of 32 - something that had never been achieved by an association club prior to this campaign.
Helensburgh coach Andy Paine was rewarded with a brilliant season with the District League minor premiers by winning the coach of the year award. The Thistle were utterly dominant this year and were unbeaten throughout the regular season but fell at the last hurdle, losing to Unanderra in the grand final.
The referee of the year was awarded to the outgoing Bobby Mazevski, who will be hanging up the whistle after a successful 36-year career calling matches in the region.
In the lower grades, the IPL reserve and youth players of the year were James Anagnostopoulos [Port Kembla] and Sami Benton [Coniston].
In the IDL, reserve grade player of the year was Ethan Lehn and the youth player of the year was Riley Smithson [both Helensburgh].
