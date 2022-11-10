Dragons hooking depth tested after Andrew McCullough calls time on stellar career

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin will be looking for a new No. 9 this season after Andrew McCullough confirmed his immediate retirement after more than 300 NRL games on Thursday night.
McCullough took to social media to call time on his career, with the club acknowledging his departure on Friday morning.
It represents a change of heart for the 32-year-old, who told the Mercury in August that he had not considered retirement and had every intention of seeing out the final year of his deal with the club.
He's since had a change of heart and said a desire to immediately take up post-football opportunities, likely with the Dragons, hastened his call.
"I've decided to finish up this year; It's worked out well for transitioning for the next couple of years," McCullough said.
"I've probably been battling a couple of niggling injuries over the last couple of years that people don't probably understand or realise. That's football.
"[The decision] was more so transitioning, the opportunities that came for me the next couple of years.
"I thought I'd jump at the opportunity now while those further opportunities are still there and go from there. It feels right. I'm happy, I'm content, I just want to get on with it now."
McCullough 309-game career finishes on a 41-game stint in the Red V, but his retirement with a year to run on his deal will again raise questions about recruitment at a club that has let Cam McInnes and Reece Robson depart in recent seasons.
The club had been hoping to bring Robson back to the club for 2024 but he's since re-signed with the Cowboys where he's established himself as one of the competition's premier No. 9s.
It will leave Anthony Griffin with a void to fill at dummy-half, with veteran utility Moses Mbye and new recruit Jacob Liddle shaping as a tandem option, while Thirroul junior Connor Muhleisen is also coming through the ranks.
McCullough will likely remain involved with the club, with CEO Ryan Webb hinting at an off-field role.
"Andrew has been a big part of the Dragons for the past two seasons, and a wonderful servant to the game over a very long period," Webb said.
"While it's sad to see him retire, the time was right for him to move into his post-playing career.
"Due to his knowledge of the sport and standing in the game, we are looking to keep Macca involved in the club in an off-field role and we'll be able to announce more details of that soon."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
