Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons hooking depth tested after Andrew McCullough calls time on stellar career

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew McCullough has announced his immediate retirement after 309 NRL games. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin will be looking for a new No. 9 this season after Andrew McCullough confirmed his immediate retirement after more than 300 NRL games on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.