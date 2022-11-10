Pound Paws is an Australian based charity which provides a modern online approach to the re-homing of pets in Australian pounds and rescue centres. They operate via an online search engine which allows users to search for their dream pet in pounds and rescue centres across Australia. They also actively assist rescue centres and pounds by hosting dog adoption events around Australia. Prior to COVID-19, Pound Paws was hosting 12 Dog Day events per year, with an aim raise awareness about pet adoption to different communities and areas.