If you have a dog, or want one, a festival of fur awaits you at North Gong Hotel this Saturday.
Rescue agency Pound Paws is taking over the venue's car park with market stalls (including organic dog treats and doggy beer), live music, gift bags, dog training advice, a doggy ball pit, hair braiding (for humans) and an "adoption parade" for all the pups who are desperately seeking a forever home.
Founder of Pound Paws Brittany Bloomer said if you don't have a pooch you can still come along, as there will be dogs there for adoption from a variety of rescue groups like BFFE Rescue Illawarra, Homeward Hound Bounds, Animal Trust Society and Hear No Evil Dog Rescue Australia.
"After postponing the event for three years in a row, due to COVID closures, we have noticed a significant increase in adoption interest," Ms Bloomer said.
"We are expecting more adoption interest on the day, as well as focusing on education about responsible pet ownership for new pet owners.
"Our mission is to raise awareness about pet adoption to the local Illawarra community, in a fun engaging manner, this wouldn't be possible without North Gongs continuous support."
Dog owners will also have the opportunity to let their furry friends strut their stuff on the stage, showing off their best costumes or tricks.
The Pound Paws Dog Day is on from 12pm to 4pm, entry is free, but registrations essential Eventbrite.com.au.
Pound Paws is an Australian based charity which provides a modern online approach to the re-homing of pets in Australian pounds and rescue centres. They operate via an online search engine which allows users to search for their dream pet in pounds and rescue centres across Australia. They also actively assist rescue centres and pounds by hosting dog adoption events around Australia. Prior to COVID-19, Pound Paws was hosting 12 Dog Day events per year, with an aim raise awareness about pet adoption to different communities and areas.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
