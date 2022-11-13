Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Inaugural Bryan & Robyn Carr Art Prize and Exhibition in memory of well-known Wollongong couple

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In memoriam: Red Point Arts president Naomi Arrowsmith at the inaugural Bryan & Robyn Carr Art Prize and Exhibition. Picture: Adam McLean

Bryan Carr was a proud supporter of the Port Kembla art scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.