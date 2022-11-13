Bryan Carr was a proud supporter of the Port Kembla art scene.
So it was only fitting that following his death in 2019, his daughter Katinka Dineen decided to fund an art prize in honour of her father and his late wife, Robyn.
The inaugural Bryan & Robyn Carr Art Prize was established this year by Red Point Arts, Port Kembla, to promote excellence and encourage artists and artisans throughout the Illawarra region.
Artists were invited to submit works, which dealt with the theme "Port Kembla", before 20 finalists were chosen for the exhibition, which runs from November 11-20.
Katinka Dineen donated the $2000 prize money in memory of her father and his wife, who were generous supporters of the gallery, which is located in The Wentworth shopping centre Mr Carr lovingly restored.
Ms Dineen said her father was born in Wollongong in 1946 and grew up in North Wollongong, where he spent his summers surfing.
He married Robyn Slater, the former TV newsreader and well-known Wollongong media personality, who died in 2004.
After purchasing the historic former Kembla Court shopping mall, which had fallen into disrepair, the couple lovingly restored the building.
As well as becoming a popular community hub - the courtyard serves as a meeting place - it became their home.
"My late father was a generous supporter of Port Kembla, and Red Point Arts in particular, because he understood the sense of place and community that the galleries and courtyard give to the local area as a gathering place," Ms Dineen said.
"Kembla Court, now known as 'The Wentworth', was a labour of love for my father," Ms Dineen said.
"It was more than a commercial building to him. It was his home.
"In turn, it is important to me that my father's contribution be continued in memoriam.
"With an arts background myself, it brings me much joy to help initiate the first Bryan & Robyn Carr Arts Prize."
Red Point Arts president Naomi Arrowsmith said while not an artist himself, Bryan Carr was a "lover and supporter of the arts."
"He loved the arts and Red Point Arts in particular. He did a lot for us. For 14 years he leased the space to us. The rent we paid was far below what he could have got in the open market," she said.
Ms Arrowsmith said Red Point Arts provides the space and education for artists from all backgrounds to explore their talents and make it available to the public.
"Red Point Arts is a not-for-profit, member-based organisation where all people can come to create, develop and enjoy art," she said.
"We created the Bryan & Robyn Carr Art Prize and Exhibition to encourage local artists to showcase their work portraying the diversity and vibrance of Port Kembla".
The winners of the inaugural art prize were announced at last Friday night's official opening.
Linda Brown won the $1000 first prize and the chance to hold an exhibition at the gallery in 2023.
The $600 second prize went to Karen Heffernan while third prize of $400 was awarded to Nina Manahan. Kathryn Orton was highly commended.
Details: The Bryan and Robyn Carr Arts Prize and Exhibition, Red Point Arts, Port Kembla, November 11-20. Details/opening hours here
Bryan & Robyn Carr Art Prize finalists
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
