A bunch of tweens and teens from the southern Illawarra have shot to nationwide fame by scoring a place in the Australia's Got Talent grand final.
Gymnastics and acrobatics club Acromazing were one of eight semi-final acts to perform for judges David Walliams, Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson of the television talent quest Sunday night.
Before their performance coach Shelby Lacey said they would dedicate their performance to her mum, head coach Kim Lacey, who had endured a battle with breast cancer recently.
"She is the epitome of strength and resilience," Ms Lacey said.
"Without her there would not be an Acromazing that you see today."
The Illawarra troupe battled it out for a spot in the grand final against a feathered a magician, a male troupe of acrobats, two singers, a male pole dancer, a band of fearless strong men (with swords) and a comedian.
"It was passionate, it was beautiful, it was graceful," said Dixon of their performance.
"What stands out for me the most - even though you're technically fantastic - is your heart, I can feel the love between all of you."
Viewers were kept hanging until the end of the show to discover who made it through to the grand final
"We felt the talent across the board was really amazing, so we were gutted to only have three places," judge Walliams said.
Acromazing were given spots in the grand final along with pole-dancer and physical performer Oleg and comedian Emo Majok.
Other acts already with a spot in the final episode include Walison Muh, Ramadhani Brothers and Sienna Katelyn.
The grand final episode is on Sunday evening November 20 where the winning act will take home $100,000.
If the group win, they will use the cash to upgrade their "tin cow shed" facility and equipment.
"If we did win a hundred thousand dollars, it would it would be life-changing for us," said trainer Shelby Lacey has previously told the Mercury.
"It would be a dream come true and there's just so much that we could do to [our training shed] ... we do have a lot of old equipment that we could upgrade because it's so outdated and old. We'd definitely be getting new things just to make life a lot easier."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
