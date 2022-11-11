Oak Flats High School students have joined the fight against a department plan to remove most of the demountable buildings housing the school's learning support unit.
Students stood outside the school gates on Thursday, holding signs that read "We all have the right to learn!" and "At least promise us new permanent Jamberoo classrooms!"
The Department of Education says it will remove four of the six Jamberoo support unit demountables and move classes into other buildings at the school, due to declining student numbers.
But members of the school community are concerned about the impact moving these students into mainstream spaces will have on their learning.
"It's an important part of our school as it allows my peers a safe space to learn and regulate," Year 12 student Molly Campbell said.
"It's not just taking their classrooms but the area around such as the sensory garden, which has benefited Jamberoo greatly.
Molly said moving the students to more crowded and noisier areas would make it harder for them to learn.
The department said it would not remove the demountables until new fit for purpose learning spaces were ready, which was expected at the end of term four.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.