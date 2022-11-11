Kiama councillors look to call on ICAC for investigation

The Independent Commission Against Corruption should be called in to investigate concerns over "maladministration, fraud or corrupt conduct", Cr Mark Croxford has said.
In September, councillors voted unanimously to self-report to ICAC over "concerns of the possibility of corrupt conduct".
Cr Croxford is now calling on fellow councillors to add Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman's performance improvement order to bolster that earlier self-referral.
This is because the order included a list of concerns held by the minister, which could serve to guide an ICAC investigation.
"It's adding more weight to the self referral we did on September 21 and the minister is essentially validating everything for us and saying 'I too have concerns'," Cr Croxford said.
"It's up to ICAC to accept or reject a referral but we have to do everything we can as a council to send a strong message to our community. The perception in the community is they think council has got something to hide.
"Well, we're not, we're not hiding anything. We don't have the authority nor do we have the capability to conduct the sort of investigation that is required to get the answers they're looking for - ICAC does."
Council called in Forsyths Financial Services to undertake a forensic audit but Cr Croxford said they were unable to do that because "there were gaps in the material".
"If ICAC decide to look into all that stuff, they can find out why this stuff was missing," he said.
"Was it done with ill intent, was it done by honest mistake? I don't know, no-one knows. All we know is we want to get to the bottom of it.
"At the moment the current council is being held to account for the sins of the past. But it's beholden to us to get the best outcome under the circumstances."
Council will discuss the performance improvement order at Tuesday night's meeting.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
