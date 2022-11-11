Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama councillors look to call on ICAC for investigation

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama councillor Mark Croxford is wanted council to bolster its submission to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption should be called in to investigate concerns over "maladministration, fraud or corrupt conduct", Cr Mark Croxford has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.