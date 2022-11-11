'We were together': similarities shared between pioneers and current Socceroos squad

If there is one thing that this columnist loves most about football - the beautiful game - it is the ability to make it to the pinnacle of the sport no matter your culture, background, religion, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.
And it's the thing I enjoy most about the Socceroos.
With a squad selected by Graham Arnold tasked with playing for their nation on the biggest stage over the next month in Qatar, we've got Jason Cummings, Martin Boyle and Harry Souttar who were all born in Scotland, Fran Karacic who was born in Croatia, Thomas Deng and Awer Mabil who were both South Sudanese refugees born in Kenya and Garang Kuol who was born to South Sudanese parents in Egypt.
It is stories like these that are simply not seen as much or on the same level in other sports. It's why people watch football. That hope that no matter your what your battles have been, there is still the potential for opportunity in the sport.
A lot has changed in the world since 1974. It's hard to believe but it's just shy of 50 years ago. But a lot has stayed the same, according to former Socceroo Adrian 'Noddy' Alston - who was part of the nation's first side to compete on the global stage.
Now considered pioneers of the game, the 1974 team that competed at the World Cup in West Germany as part-timers. In that squad, there were a number of players with multicultural backgrounds - similar to the current crop of Socceroos.
Alston was born in England, Attila Abonyi heralded from Hungary and Branko Buljevic came from Croatia, but the former told the Mercury that the only thing that was still English in him to this day was his accent.
Alston said that he had very fond memories of the 1974 squad.
"No matter who we came up against, we just had that thing about being one as a team," he said.
"In 1974 England did not qualify for the World Cup so a lot of people were looking at us in that tournament with interest because a lot of us were born in Britain and Scotland," Alston said.
As the nation stops to watch the Socceroos take on France, Tunisia and Denmark, we as fans will be watching players that have come from all different parts of the world. But the most important thing to remember is that they are representing us and what we - as a nation - believe in, and that is the opportunity for second chances.
Our most in-form players Kuol and Cummings could well prove to be the difference for us at the Cup with any luck, but we already know they will do us proud.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.