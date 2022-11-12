Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour council moves towards renewable electricity sources

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 12 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour City Council is aiming to solely rely on electricity created from renewable sources by the middle of this decade. Picture by Adam McLean

Shellharbour City Council have just three years to fulfil one of the targets in its climate and zero emissions policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.