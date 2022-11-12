Shellharbour council moves towards renewable electricity sources

Shellharbour City Council have just three years to fulfil one of the targets in its climate and zero emissions policy.
At a recent council meeting, councillors unanimously approved the Climate and Sustainability Policy and Zero Emissions Shellharbour Strategy.
One of the major targets the policy sets is for council to purchase 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.
The policy also sets out the goal for council operations to achieve net zero emissions by 2035, which was brought forward from an initial goal of 2050 council committed to in late 2020.
"Through the development of the draft Climate and Sustainability Policy and Zero Emission Shellharbour Strategy we identified that council is placed to achieve its operational target ahead of 2050, aligning council action on climate with the climate science," said Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer.
The new policy also sets a target of net zero community emissions by 2050.
As well as looking to source renewable electricity, the policy also suggests replacing the council fleet with electric vehicles.
"Council continues to investigate options for the introduction of EVs into the fleet," the policy stated, "and has recently developed EV charging infrastructure guidelines to help plan for a future network of EV chargers on council land across the Shellharbour LGA."
Eliminating the use of natural gas in council-owned facilities was another step to take in reaching that 2035 target.
"The Zero Emissions Shellharbour Program aligns with state government commitments and Australia's national Paris Agreement target to become a carbon neutral nation by 2050," council business papers stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
