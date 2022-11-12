Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Land at Woolworths Bulli site unlikely to be KFC

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 12 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The grassed area at Bulli Woolworths that was once planned for a KFC (inset) is on the market. Picture by Robert Peet

That patch of green grass in the Bulli Woolworths car park is up for sale - but it seems unlikely that it will become a KFC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.