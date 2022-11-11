Illawarra Mercury
NSW Police warning for Royal National Park hikers, canyoners and abseilers

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:23pm, first published 1:30pm
NSW Police are urging outdoor enthusiasts to plan ahead and be prepared when embarking on adventures in unfamiliar bushland, following a series of recent rescues involving injured or lost hikers, canyoners and abseilers.

