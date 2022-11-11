NSW Police are urging outdoor enthusiasts to plan ahead and be prepared when embarking on adventures in unfamiliar bushland, following a series of recent rescues involving injured or lost hikers, canyoners and abseilers.
Authorities are predicting a busy summer season as more people head outdoors for recreational activities.
They're urging anyone heading out into the bush to pay close attention to the weather conditions and ensure they carry appropriate safety gear.
The Think Before You TREK safety campaign encourages people heading into the bush and national parks to be prepared, with these simple steps:
For more information on how to be prepared, please visit: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/safety/bushwalking-safety/think-before-you-trek
