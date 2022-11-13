As the Christmas period approaches, Illawarra food pantries are gearing up to assist families hit hard by the cost of living crunch, but locals are using the powers of social media to fill community shelves.
When registered volunteer Barbara Atkins posted a call out to fill bare shelves at the community pantry, Thirroul locals immediately took up the call.
Ms Atkins, who voluntarily collects community donations for the Bulli Community Pantry, shared on Facebook that more than a dozen new families were in need of donations, and within a day, drop off centres in Thirroul went from bare to brimming.
Chris Henry, owner of Blackbird cafe at Thirroul, operates a donation drop-off point from his cafe.
Mr Henry shared his own call-out through Instagram on Friday morning, and within a day, locals filled the cafe's shelves with donated supplies.
"We've got a five-tier shelf that's completely full, just from an Instagram post this morning," Mr Henry said.
As the cost of living continues to creep up, more local families are turning to community food pantries to ease the burden of grocery bills.
Even community parishes in the Illawarra's affluent suburbs have seen a significant jump in demand for assistance, he said, and calls for financial and bill paying assistance in the Illawarra is up by 15% over the same period last year.
For locals willing to lend a hand, social media has been a fantastic tool to flag specific food items and donations needed, Mr Henry said, and allows people to give items they know will be used.
"If they know what they're giving is going to help, they're happy to do it - we get a much bigger response when they [donors] know it's going to locals to help locals," he said.
Flagging specific items means people can just "add a few things to the basket" on the weekly shop, he said.
Mr Henry has been heavily involved in assisting the Bulli Community Centre since COVID, when his cafe was cooking 80-100 meals a week for free community dinners and he was able to convert his dine-in space to donation shelving.
Keeping a drop-off point for donations allows him to continue helping those in need, even when he's struggling to find hospitality staff for his own business in the face of work-force shortages.
Alyssa Oxford from Wollongong NDIS provider Real Life Assistants was one of the many other community members to spot Ms Atkin's Facebook call out, and she immediately got to work with her team.
Her team of 273 staff were already doing a nine-week challenge, where they each grab an extra item to donate every time they go shopping, so the call out came at the perfect time.
"A few of our participants go [to the Bulli Community Centre] on Thursday for the hampers, so it's really beautiful to give back when they're giving so much," Ms Oxford said.
Mr Henry said people can drop off donations including non-perishable foods, sanitary products, toiletries and other donations to Blackbird cafe in Thirroul everyday between 9am and 3pm.
Community members can also see a list of donation locations for the City of Wollongong Giving Tree appeal here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
