A Wollongong magistrate has described a woman with an "appalling" criminal record as living the life of "Bonnie and Clyde".
In sentencing Sophie Bentley, 21, Magistrate Michael O'Brien said her actions were akin to the criminal couple who notoriously committed bank robberies throughout the central United States during the Great Depression.
"Bentley is living the life of Bonnie and Clyde and it's so sad to see someone so young throw their life down the gutter," Mr O'Brien said.
Bentley, who came up from the cells at Wollongong Local Court in the bottle green garb of an inmate, wiped away tears as Mr O'Brien read out her criminal history.
Bentley is before the court on other matters, and Mr O'Brien said these were only the latest of a litany of criminal acts, with her record stretching to 45 pages.
"Forty-five pages of criminal history," Mr O'Brien said.
"I had a man appear before me in one of the regions who was 89 years of age and had the misfortune to come to the attention of authorities in a traffic matter. When I looked at his history all he had was his name and date of birth on it.
"Bentley is 21, it's like watching a Shakespearean tragedy, just appalling."
Bentley faced Wollongong Local court on Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception. A separate charge of aggravated break and enter in company, stealing property less than $60,000 was dropped.
According to documents tendered to court, Bentley was in the passenger seat of a stolen Proton Satria hatchback with an unknown person driving on Friday December 3, 2021.
At 8.53pm, the pair drove into the Medco Service Station on Lakeside Drive Kanahooka.
Bentley got out of the car and filled it up with $59.29 worth of petrol, before the duo headed off without paying.
The next day, at 5.47pm, Bentley was once again in the passenger seat of the stolen Satria with an unknown driver and pulled her ruse again.
Bentley pumped 29.93 litres of petrol worth $43.67 at the Enhance Service Station in Port Kembla before the couple left without paying.
Both incidents were captured on the CCTV of the service stations, and Mr O'Brien said Bentley acted as if her actions had no consequences.
"If we all behaved like you it wouldn't be safe to go outside. It would be like living in medieval times, no police, no law enforcement. We would be at the mercy of whoever wanted what you had," Mr O'Brien said.
The court heard Bentley had suffered a difficult childhood, turning to MDMA by the age of 14 and using ice daily a short time after that.
Bentley's lawyer, Caitlin Drabble said Bentley's actions were driven by her drug addiction, to which Mr O'Brien asked if she had other aims in life.
"Doesn't she aspire to anything greater than to get money for drugs?"
Mr O'Brien said he hoped there wouldn't be more than 45 pages of Bentley's criminal history in future.
"If you don't take ownership and make some tough decisions you will spend most of the rest of the only life you get locked up. What a tragedy that would be."
Mr O'Brien sentenced Bentley to 18 months in prison with a six month non parole period. Bentley will be eligible for release from May 10, 2023.
