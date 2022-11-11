Mbye not jumping dummy-half gun despite McCullough retirement

He's seemingly the clubhouse leader but St George Illawarra utility Moses Mbye says he's no lock for the Dragons No. 9 jumper left vacant by the sudden retirement of Andrew McCullough this week.
McCullough announced via social media on Thursday night that he will hang up the boots immediately, forgoing the final year of his Dragons contract and calling time on a 309-game career.
It was a change of heart for the 32-year-old, who had stated a desire to see out the final year of his contract in 2023 before the off-season provided the opportunity for a re-think.
With the likes of Cam McInnes and Reece Robson allowed to depart the Dragons in the seasons before McCullough's arrival in Wollongong, it leaves coach Anthony Griffin light-on in the specialist dummy-half stakes.
Jacob Liddle has joined the club after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Tigers, while Jayden Sullivan could also come into calculations, though he's stated an intention to spend most of his time developing as a half, in the top-grade or otherwise.
It leaves Mbye shaping as a likely option having played 12 of his 22 games last season either at hooker or sharing dummy-half duties with McCullough from the bench.
The 29-year-old is willing to throw himself in the mix, but he hasn't set his heart on life as a full-time dummy-half.
"I honestly can't answer the question [yet]," Mbye said.
"I still don't know where I'm going to play so over the next two-three months I'll get some reps under my belt and see where I end up
"Wherever I'm required to do a job, that's the role I'll play. If Hook (Griffin) needs me at nine I'll put my hand up and play number nine and do a job there for the boys, but I haven't even thought about that yet.
"The summer's a great time to get yourself in the best condition to be able to handle [hooker], so if that's the role I'm asked to do then, yes, I'll be ready to do that role.
"I'm just getting myself prepared for anything as I have the last couple of years."
Whatever number ends up on his back, Mbye will be an unfamiliar position as heads into 2023 off-contract for the first time in his NRL career.
He signed a series of extensions through his emergence at the Bulldogs, including a lucrative four-year deal in 2016.
He ultimately left after two years to link with the Tigers on another four-year deal, with the Dragons picking up the final two seasons of that contract for 2022-23.
It leaves him without a confirmed home next season but, having endured his fair share of contract headaches, it's something he can find the positives in.
"To be honest I haven't really thought about it, I've just focused on the now, but it is an unfamiliar position for me to be in," Mbye said.
"I don't think I've been off-contract at the end of a year since I started. It goes back to your under 20s days where you're trying to fight for a contract so it could be a really good thing for me.
"I honestly feel in the best shape I've felt and I feel I've still got plenty of footy left in me. I thought last year was one of my better years in terms of consistency throughout the season, which I was really happy with.
"I guess come closer to the season we'll start making a bit more noise and I'll work out what I'm going to do or where I need to be.
"I'm just really looking forward to year, getting myself in good condition, working hard and doing my job really well. If you do that, all those good things come off the back of it."
