Mbye not jumping dummy-half gun despite McCullough retirement

Dragons utility Moses Mbye not jumping dummy-half gun despite Andrew McCullough retirement

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 2:09pm
Dragons utility Moses Mbye not jumping dummy-half gun despite Andrew McCullough retirement

He's seemingly the clubhouse leader but St George Illawarra utility Moses Mbye says he's no lock for the Dragons No. 9 jumper left vacant by the sudden retirement of Andrew McCullough this week.

