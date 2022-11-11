Lake Illawarra tests healthier, less so for recreational use

Lake Illawarra's water continues to improve for estuary health but sites still struggle to regularly pass recreational water quality guidelines.
Nine of eleven sites tested were rated as "very good" or "good" for water clarity and microscopic algae levels, a new report by Wollongong and Shellharbour city councils says.
Griffins Bay and Koonawarra Bay were rated "fair" for estuarine water quality in the report, which covers the 12 months to May.
But testing for recreational safety at three sites showed all regularly failed recreational standards for primary contact (swimming), and to a lesser degree secondary contact (using watercraft).
Purry Burry jetty at Primbee passed swimming quality guidelines only 55 per cent of the time, and secondary contact guidelines 70 per cent of the time. This testing measured levels of enterococci bacteria in the water.
Ski Way Park at Oak Flats tested safe for swimming guidelines just 60 per cent of the time (70 per cent secondary). Koonawarra Bay passed swimming guidelines 70 per cent of the time (80 per cent secondary).
"Estuarine sites are particularity impacted by sources of faecal contamination, including stormwater and urban and rural run-off, with rainfall being the major driver of pollution to recreational waters," the report states.
"All sites had lower percentage compliance than the previous year, particularly at Kanahooka and Ski-Way Park. This is most likely due to the wet weather conditions and associated flooding over summer.
"For estuarine sites it is recommended not to go swimming for three days after rain."
Estuarine water health was measured by looking at turbidity and measuring the presence of chlorophyll a, a measure of microscopic algae biomass in water.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery put a positive spin on the results, saying he was pleased given the months of heavy rain this year typically washes runoff into the waterways.
"Tracking shows the lake water has greatly improved since monitoring began in 2013," he said.
"As recently as 2017-18 we had one 'very poor' and two 'poor' site results, so to turn that around over four years is a fantastic achievement.
"Having ten years of robust water quality data allows us to track trends and guide the programs and projects we undertake. From government to individuals, we all have a role to play in the protection of our lake."
He said works to regenerate bush in eight suburbs near the lake had helped filter runoff and reduce erosion. That was a joint venture of Wollongong City Council, Shellharbour City Council and other "key stakeholders".
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
