Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lake Illawarra tests healthier, less so for recreational use

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
November 11 2022 - 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra tests healthier, less so for recreational use

Lake Illawarra's water continues to improve for estuary health but sites still struggle to regularly pass recreational water quality guidelines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.