Don't think ink is forever: The booming business of tattoo removals

Tattoos have been described as life-long accessories, but that's not strictly true - and Milli Hughes is pretty pleased about that.
The 33-year-old marketing and design professional is in the throes of removing six tattoos.
Not because she regrets her decision to ink herself but rather because she has "outgrown them".
Like other fashion choices, Ms Hughes believes tattoos are no different and the ones she had inked in her early-20s have reached their use-by date.
"I've never regretted getting a tattoo but I just feel like I don't connect with some of my tattoos anymore, so I'm getting them removed," she said.
"I got the tattoos when I was in my early 20s. One of them is a couple of love hearts and even though I liked them then, I'm looking for something else now."
"I'm a very sentimental person and the tattoos mean something, some of them are quite personal. I like having the tattoos on me all the time - like a piece of jewellery I don't have to take off," she said.
Like many, Ms Hughes was initially apprehensive about the removal process, thinking it to be quite painful. But now, after having three completely removed, she is a staunch advocate.
"The laser removal sessions only last a couple of minutes and yes, it's painful, but it's over pretty quickly. After that it's just a bit of tenderness."
Wollongong laser technician Troels, a nine-year veteran of the tattoo removal business, has seen a noticeable increase in demand for his services.
"I think it could be due to the influx in people getting tattooed in the first place and also because there's more awareness around tattoo removals," he said.
Troels said even with technological advancement and procedures being far less painful, not everyone knows what it entails or that the option of removing tattoos even exists.
The technician said most of his clientele have simply outgrown their tattoos.
"A lot of them also go for cover-ups instead of having it completely removed. So a lot of the times I just change the initial tattoos to something else," he said.
John Couldwell, a practitioner at Wollongong Tattoo Vanish, said when he first started his business in Wollongong the industry was in its infancy and had grown significantly.
"I use a type of method that not many do, I had to go to Vegas to learn it as that was the only place in the world you could learn it from at the time," he said of his nine-year career.
Mr Couldwell's removal technique involves abrading the skin and exposing the ink to saline solution.
"It's not really painful as I use a topical anaesthetic and, on a scale of one to 10, most people describe the pain as a one or a two," he said.
The most common type of tattoo removal, Mr Couldwell said, are cosmetic eyebrow tattoos.
"I also get people wanting to remove the name of their former partners and people wanting to join the police as there are restrictions where they can and can't have tattoos," he said.
Occasionally, Mr Couldwell said, he also gets clients who got tattoos when they were under the influence of alcohol and now want it removed.
