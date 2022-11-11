The much-awaited airshow Wings Over Illawarra is on this weekend with the biggest ever collection of warbirds featuring in this year's event.
Event Manager Lucy Mellor is calling out for people to join the action at Shellharbour Airport in what is expected to be the most extravagant airshow in its years of running.
"If you've ever thought about coming to the airshow, this year is the year to buy the ticket. It's going to be a really exciting family day," Ms Mellor said.
There are more than 50 displays spread over the two days with the most exciting ones saved for the last.
"While all of the displays are great, The Wall of Fire at the end of the day on Sunday is really exciting and that follows the F-35 display," the event manager said.
"You can watch the defence drones race, you can fly a navy simulator, there's free carnival rides, there's market stalls, there're food stalls," Ms Mellor said.
The weather conditions, Ms Mellor said, are not a concern at this point but any changes to the flying program will be announced over the PA system.
"The weather forecast for the weekend at the moment is pretty low impact so everything will go ahead as planned," she said.
The gates to the airport will open from 9 am on November 12 and 13, and the airshow will go on from 11am to 4pm.
General admission tickets are priced at $60 for a one day pass and $95 for a weekend pass for adults. Tickets are priced differently for children, pension card holders and families.
More information about the ticket pricing, flying program, event map and other attractions can be found on the official website.
