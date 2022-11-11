Dragons star Emma Tonegato has underlined her value to the Jillaroos with a surprise cameo at lock in Australia's tense 10-8 win over the Kiwi Ferns on Friday morning.
Tonegato proved the star of the first NRLW season this year, claiming Dally M Medal honours and staking a claim to being the world's best player.
She added credence to that claim with a standout performance in a NSW State of Origin victory, though it was a bumpier ride through the Dragons second campaign.
It saw the Olympic Gold Medalist become the most notable omission from coach Brad Donald's initial World Cup squad, with Tamika Upton and Sam Bremner getting the nod as touring fullbacks.
Upton's withdrawal provided a selection reprieve for 27-year-old flyer but, with Helensburgh's Bremner the first choice No. 1, her role appeared likely p be restricted to pool matches with the minnow nations.
Not wanting to be a passenger, Tonegato told NRL.com that she consulted Donald about playing elsewhere in the top 17.
It came quickly, with her 35 tackles and 108 running metres in 60 minutes in the middle crucial in landing an early blow on the Jillaroos major Cup rivals.
"Brad spoke to me after the last game and said that he thought I was good in the middle," Tonegato told NRL.com.
"We talked about me coming off the bench and playing a bit of a lock role, using my speed up the middle.
"I loved taking on a new responsibility and taking on a new role so hopefully I did my job. The lactic hit about two minutes after I got on, but once I found my feet and got into it I felt really comfortable.
"I am just here to do my part for the team - whatever they want me to do - and tonight it was lock for 60 minutes.
"I will just fit in wherever they want me and if I am lucky enough to play the next few games, I will take the opportunity with both hands and go with it."
The win will see the Jillaroos take on a Papua New Guinea side spearheaded by fellow Dragons star Elsie Albert in the semi-finals as Donald's side look to secure a path to the decider.
The hit-out was essential for another Dragons gun in hooker Keeley Davis, who missed the opening two pool games after picking up an ankle injury in the Jillaroos second training run on arriving in York.
Having endured her fair share of rotten luck in previous representative camps, the Corrimal Cougars product told NSWRL.com that she did fear the worst.
"My leg just got caught under a tackle and I strained some ligaments," Davis said.
"I was pretty positive, I was thinking thank goodness it's only the second session and not the back end of the tournament where I'd have to miss the bigger games.
"I was certain then I wouldn't be able to play at least the first two games (Cook Islands, France). It made it a bit easier watching those games knowing that.
"Still, seeing the girls run out and represent is always something you want to be a part of. They played so well and gelled as a team and that made me want to be out there for sure.
"I just knew my chance would come. I just had to get stuck into my rehab and get the ankle sorted. I focused on that.
"I'm now confident my body will allow me to play the way I want to."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
