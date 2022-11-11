NSW Pride have reached the men's semi-finals of the Sultana Bran Hockey One competition.
After their narrow 2-1 loss to the Tassie Tigers last week, they were heading to Parkes on Friday needing to beat Canberra Chill to reach the Bendigo semis.
However, the unexpected happened on Thursday night when Melbourne HC beat the Tassie Tigers allowing the Pride team to advance to the semis.
Having missed some stars, the Pride team will finally be at full strength with the return from Europe of Kookaburras Tom Craig and defender Matt Dawson, and Illawarra player Flynn Ogilvie who returns to the team after the Sydney matches.
This change has seen the dropping of University captain Callum Mackay, who had a fair game up to the Tassie match.
Pride captain Jack Hayes was disappointed with the loss to the Tassie Tigers but now happy the side has reached the semis and optimistic of doing well against the Canberra team.
"We've been struggling up front at the moment," Hayes said.
"This week we get three of the guys back and that should strengthen us up a lot. Against the Tigers, we played well throughout the whole 75 metres just not in the attacking 25 metres.
"Some positional changes will come today with a stronger team."
Illawarra and Kookaburra hopeful Daine Richards also agreed that the team will bounce back with the returning Kookas - their experience and flair expected to bolster the team for the Bendigo finals.
"The loss to the Tigers was disappointing," he said.
"A lot wasn't going our way which led to frustrations and we weren't able to execute."
