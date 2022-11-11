Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NSW Pride march into Sultana Bran One finals

By Tony de Souza
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Hayes in action for NSW Pride. Picture supplied

NSW Pride have reached the men's semi-finals of the Sultana Bran Hockey One competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.