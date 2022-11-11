A Fairy Meadow man who sent messages to someone he thought was 14 years old asking for intimate images has learnt his fate.
Noah Rzeminski, 25, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to groom a child for under 16 years for sexual activity and using carriage service to solicit child abuse material.
Wollongong District Court heard that Rzeminski, who went by the moniker MrSygonist, began messaging an account he believed to be operated by an underage girl in April last year.
After the conversation began, the account Rzeminski was talking to told him they were 14 years old. Rzeminski continued to message the account and the conversation became more sexual.
Rzeminski requested a video of the person behind the account and asked about the person's relationship history and sexual experience, including if she had ever kissed a boy.
The account reminded Rzeminski of the age of the person he is speaking to but he continued to message, including suggesting that an in-person meeting occur. The next day, the conversation continued with more suggestions about meeting up. Rzeminski messaged that he wanted to cuddle and touch and at one point suggested watching pornography together.
Rzeminski asked for a "naughty" picture, and requested photos of the person's "bum or boobs". The messages occur over four days, and Judge Andrew Haesler said it did not take long for sexual matters to be introduced into the conversation.
"The topics discussed clearly indicate grooming activity, multiple requests for videos or pictures," he said.
Rzeminski was charged and granted bail in May 2021, but in June this year breached his bail conditions and was taken into custody. In Wollongong District Court on Friday, Rzeminski faced a sentence of up to 15 years behind bars, reflecting what Judge Heasler said was society's detestation for the kind of acts that Rzeminski committed.
"Matters involving children, and the use of the internet can have profound deleterious effect on victims for years," Judge Heasler said.
In Rzeminski's case, Judge Haesler and lawyers for Rzeminski and the Crown noted the offending was in the lower to mid range of seriousness, but Judge Haesler noted that the acts were clearly illegal.
"The behaviour was criminal and was in a clear breach of very serious criminal legislation," Judge Haesler said. Rzeminski was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with a 150 day non parole period. Rzeminski is eligible for release from November 11 and will go on the child sex offenders register.
