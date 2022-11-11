Wollongong no longer 'dudded' by pokie profits grants, says MP

Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said his calls have "shamed" the NSW Government into including the city in the latest round of the "Clubgrants" scheme.
Three local Wollongong sporting and community groups have won funding for projects under the Clubgrants infrastructure grants program which the government administers with Clubs NSW.
Figtree Australian Football Club and Wests Illawarra get $65,000 for the construction of an electronic scoreboard.
Wiseman Park Wollongong City Bowling Club gets $74,941 for the replacement of a retaining wall and signage.
Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra gets $152,250 for the fit-out of the Multicultural Seniors Wellbeing Hub.
The ClubGrants Category 3 Fund Infrastructure Grants program reinvests 0.4 per cent of clubs' gaming machine profits over $1 million back into community projects.
"This funding announcement is great news for these local sporting and community groups and will help them deliver better infrastructure for their members and the community generally.
"Sporting and community volunteers spend a lot of valuable time and energy fundraising and its fantastic to see these local groups get a funding boost to bring these projects to fruition", Mr Scully said.
Mr Scully had previously criticised the "politicised" nature of allocating Clubgrants which had "dudded" Wollongong from 2017-2022.
"I'm very pleased to see that my calling out of how unfairly these funding programs have been allocated in the past seems to have finally shamed the Government into giving Wollongong sporting and community groups a better chance at funding success", he said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
